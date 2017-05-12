Family pays heartfelt tribute to West Yorkshire road crash victim

Tributes have been paid to a “very special” grandfather who died after a road crash in West Yorkshire.

Gerald Warren, 81, was hit by a car in Horbury, near Wakefield, last Friday, May 5.

Mr Warren, known as Joe, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

In a statement released today, his family said: “[He] liked to spend time in his greenhouse and garden, he also liked socialising in Wakefield, Ossett and Horbury with his friends and family.

“He loved to live life to the full and was loved by all who knew him.

“He had a great sense of humour and he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.

“Gone but never forgotten, he was a very special dad and granddad.”

Mr Warren, of Horbury, was struck by a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser on Westfield Road at about 7.45pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 13170202928.