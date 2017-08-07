Family of South Yorkshire horror crash victim Josh Tyler left devastated after callous thieves raid memorial bench

The family of South Yorkshire horror crash victim Josh Tyler say they have been left devastated after callous thieves stole motorcycle helmets left as a tribute to the teenager on his memorial bench.

Josh Tyler, of Swallownest near Sheffield, was killed aged just 16 after he was knocked off his moped on Mansfield Road in Swallownest in April 2015.

The motorcycle helmets were stolen from Josh's memorial bench sometime between last night and this morning

A memorial bench placed on top of Mansfield Road in Swallownest has now become a special place for his friends and family to remember him

But his heartbroken sister Jodie says the family were shocked to discover this morning that thieves had taken motorcycle helmets attached to the bench at some point overnight.

The 23-year-old said: "I visit everyday and they were still there when I went yesterday."

She added: "This is the only thing we've got left of Josh, and now it's been taken away as well.

Josh Tyler, of Swallownest near Sheffield,was killed aged just 16 after he was knocked off his moped on Mansfield Road in Swallownest in April 2015.

"Whoever did this is the scum of the earth, it's like robbing from someone's grave."

The two helmets, one coloured red and one amber, were attached to the back legs of the bench up until this morning.

Jodie says the family are offering £200 as a reward to anyone who returns both helmets.

"This is the last thing our family needs right now. If you know where they are please get in touch," she said.

Friends and family gather round a bench in memory of Josh Tyler, who was killed on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. Picture: Andrew Roe

Jodie urges anyone with information to contact her at: jodiejosh@hotmail.co.uk

The family plan to go to the police if the helmets are not returned to them shortly.

Tobias Shelton, 20, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. He will be eligible for release next year.

Popular Josh, a pupil at Aston Academy and a lover of bikes, scooters and 4x4s, was looking forward to starting his apprenticeship in engineering and fabrication.

Josh's heartbroken sister, Jodie, says her family is offering a reward of 200 to anyone who can return the stolen motorcycle helmets to them

The Swallownest community was united in grief after Josh’s death.

Hundreds lined the streets as his funeral cortege made it was through the village.

Dozens of 4x4s and motorbikes followed Josh’s coffin as it made its way to All Saints Aston-cum-Aughton church.

An extra room was opened in the church to accommodate the many mourners, who also packed into the foyer and entrance to the church.

Hundreds of pupils from Josh’s school, held a special vigil and released balloons into the sky.