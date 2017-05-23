Family escape bedroom fire in Kippax

A family escaped a house blaze this week that had started in a bedroom.

A man, his wife and son were able to get out of the property on Kippax’s Cross Hills Drive shortly before 6.30am this morning.

Crews from Garforth, Castleford and Killingbeck were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Ben Root, crew commander at Garforth Fire Station, said: “There was a lot of smoke damage to the top floor of the house and the fire damage was mainly in the bedroom.

“Everyone was still in the house when we got there because they were still trying to put it out.

“The curtains and mattress were still alight when we arrived.

“There were two fitted smoke alarms and both went off and alerted the son to the fire, while the mother and father were already aware.

“The man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation because he kept going back in to try and put it out.”