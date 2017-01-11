Fallen trees, telegraph poles and trampolines: The calls keeping West Yorkshire's firefighters busy

A tree crashing through the roof of a bungalow, a fallen telegraph pole and flying trampolines have been keeping firefighters in West Yorkshire busy this morning.

The county's fire service said it had received a steady stream of wind related 999 calls since 3am this morning.

Its control room received 32 calls between 3am and 9.30am relating to the windy conditions and potentially dangerous structures.

Area Manager Nick Smith said: “Our firefighters have attended a handful of incidents overnight where trees have fallen due to windy conditions and people have had lucky escapes, with no injuries recorded from the incidents we have attended.

“We have also attended a number of loose structures such as signage or loose roof tiles and we are working closely with our colleagues in the relevant local authorities to ensure these are made safe.

“As well as taking extra care on the roads today we urge the public to do their bit to prevent unnecessary calls to the emergency services by securing items such as garden furniture, trampolines and bins which can cause problems.”

Crews have attended 17 of this incidents, with advice being given to callers in other cases.

What calls have been received?

3.03am – Fallen telegraph pole, Cote Lane, Holmfirth. Northern Power Grid attended.

4.05am – Tree through roof of bungalow – Vicarage Gardens, Birkenshaw. No one was inside the property.

4.06am – Trampoline in street, Parkwood Road, Calverley, Pudsey.

4.20am – Tree leaning on house, Moor Road, Ilkley.

4.45am – Flat roof in dangerous position, Headlands Close, Liversedge. Advice given.

5.40am – Dormer of house blown off and in dangerous position, New Hey Road, Bradford.

6.02am – Loose trampoline, Hebble Gardens, Pellon, Halifax, advice given.

6.40am – Loose trampoline, Springdale Crescent, Idle.

7.35am – Roof in dangerous condition, Farlea Drive, Eccleshill, Bradford.

7.46am – Lead hanging from a roof over pavement, Westfield Terrace, Bradford.

8.01am – Precarious tree, Brookfield Road, Bradford.

8.04am – Canopy on petrol station hanging off, Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge.

8.30am – Tree in dangerous position at Halifax Road, Brighouse.

8.46am – Loose metal sheeting, Great Horton Road, Bradford.

8.53am – Jacobs Lane, Keighley, roof slates in danger of falling.

8.59am – Metal shed blown over, Tyersal Court, Bradford.

9.07am – Heavy loose metal sign, Slack Bottom Road, Bradford.

9.09am – Fence panel in street, Wood End Close, Halifax.