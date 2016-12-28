Extension proposals are in pipeline at Leeds school

AN application has been submitted to Leeds City Council seeking planning permission for an extension to a school in Hunslet.

The extension at Low Road Primary would be a single storey building providing a music room and additional classroom space.

A document lodged with the city council as part of the planning application says: “It is proposed that Low Road Primary School increase its roll starting at reception level from 20 places to 30 places on a permanent basis with effect from September 2017.” The document also says that preferred building materials have been chosen with “robustness, local context and concept” in mind.

It further says that “parking provision on site has been maximised within the constraints of retaining the existing sports pitch”.

Comments on the planning application should be submitted to the council before a deadline of Friday, February 3.