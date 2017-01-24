Explosions and scientific testing at Leeds school

Students from Allerton Grange School have been learning about particle physics during a fun and interactive visit from scientist and part-time comedian Dr Samuel Gregson.

The young people replicated scientific testing that is carried out underground by the Large Hadron Collider - the world’s most powerful particle collider that enables research into particle physics.

The students watched as Dr Gregson carried out a ‘particle’ explosion using dry ice and coloured plastic balls.

Dr Gregson also gave a demonstration to year six pupils from local primary schools and their parents during a special evening session.