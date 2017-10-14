Explore Leeds’ world of Gothica today

Visitors to Leeds City Museum can step into the shadows and explore the weird and wonderful world of gothica.

Today the museum will celebrate gothic literature, fashion and music through a series of eye-catching photos, stalls and installations from some of the pioneers of the city’s rich goth culture.

Those attending will include Jumbo Records, Ultimate Skin Tattoos, Leeds Libraries and the West Yorkshire Playhouse Costume Department.

Photos depicting goth culture and landmarks have been captured and submitted by people across Leeds and will be displayed in the museum’s Brodrick Hall. The Leeds Festival of Gothica organiser Elizabetta said: “Leeds sports some striking classic Gothic architecture and a thriving music scene that’s birthed some of the greatest Gothic musicians to date. The scene has never left Leeds, decades later you could still find seas of khol-rimmed eyes and black lips gathered outside the Corn Exchange.

“As part of Leeds Festival of Gothica we are celebrating the scene through image and asking people to celebrate their gothica.”

Museum-goers will also get the chance to see a dark and decadent display of local gothic memorabilia in the museum’s new Sound Bites display, which explores the history of the Leeds music scene.

Coun Brian Selby, Leeds City Councils’ executive member for museums and galleries, said: “It’s always wonderful to see events and exhibits which recognise the many cultures, trends and communities which each play a part in the landscape of Leeds.”

Leeds Festival of Gothica takes place today from 11am until 4pm and is free to attend.