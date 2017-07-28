Exclusive access to Leeds landmarks in event for Maggie’s cancer support centre

An exclusive after-hours tour around some of Leeds’ top landmark buildings is being put on as part of a drive to create a vital new cancer support centre in the city.

Early bird tickets for the 10k Maggie’s Culture Crawl, which offers 25 per cent off the £20 registration fee, are available until Tuesday.

Holy Trinity Church, Leeds City Museum, The Tetley and The Queens are some of the venues opening up during night time for the sponsored walk on Friday, September 29, for which people are asked to raise £80 in sponsorship.

A Yorkshire Evening Post-backed campaign is under way to raise funds for a £6m centre next to St James’s Hospital, which would provide free support to people with cancer and their family and friends.

Martin Jenkins, chairman of the Maggie’s Campaign Board, said: “This is a unique event for Leeds and we hope hundreds of supporters will step out into the night to raise funds for Maggie’s Yorkshire, and help us to provide practical, social and emotional support to people affected by cancer.”

Leeds-based bank First Direct, which has selected Maggie’s as its charity of the year, is supporting the event with a team of volunteers who are helping to organise the Culture Crawl. A large number of its staff are also going to take part.

Joe Gordon, head of First Direct, said: “Last year so many people joined us for Leeds’ first ever Culture Crawl and this year is going to be even better.

“This is not just another sponsored walk, it is a real experience.”

Mr Jenkins said: “The Culture Crawl is our biggest event of the year and we are so excited to see companies like First Direct, and venues such as the Leeds City Museum, come on board to help us to make the event a success.”

The YEP’s Million for Maggie’s campaign began in April 2016 to help raise £1 million towards the Leeds centre.

To learn more about the charity and sign up for the Culture Crawl, visit www.maggiescentres.org/ccleeds