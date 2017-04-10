Excitement brewing for return of the Morley Beer Festival

An annual beer festival in Leeds is returning this week.

Morley Beer Festival kicks off on Friday and dozens of craft and real ales will be on offer until Sunday.

Hosted at Morley Cricket Club, in Scatcherd Lane, Morley, the event will also feature a range of entertainment for beer-drinkers throughout the weekend.

And this year, Iraq War veteran Simon Brown, from Morley, will officially open the festival at noon on Friday in front of crowds.

Mr Brown, who was blinded when he was shot in the face by a sniper during his service, last month won the People’s Choice prize at the Soldiering On Awards.

More than 30 different ales and ciders will be available for people to try, as well as prosecco and wines.

The event is being supported by Partners Brewery. For more details call 07801 847280.