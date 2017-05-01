Ex-1D star Zayn Malik urges cancer treatment funding help for mother’s friend

Zayn Malik has urged people to help fund cancer treatment for his mother’s “best friend”.

The former One Direction member asked followers to “help in any way possible” in a post on Twitter linking to a GoFundMe page for Ayesha Butt.

Ms Butt, 47, is suffering from terminal lung cancer according to the site and is attempting to raise £120,000 for potential life-extending treatment in Istanbul.

On the page she writes: “My friend is funding all travel and accommodation costs etc, this means that every penny raised will be spent on treatment only, whether or not your donation is 50p, £1, or £50 every single penny helps, and I am so grateful for this.

“Life is for living and with your help, I intend to do so, alongside my daughter who deserves to have her mummy around for much longer.”

As of Monday, the page had raised £13,000 over two days.