Everest charity trek for Wakefield doctor

A doctor from Wakefield is undertaking a gruelling trek to Mount Everest as she aims to raise vital charity funds for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Dr Linda Harris, chief executive of Spectrum Community Health, has begun the first part of a strenuous trekking adventure.

She is travelling to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal to raise money for Spectrum People, an independent charity which supports the social re-integration of adults who have experienced poor mental health, have offender history or suffer from homelessness or addiction. Following one of the most famous trails in the world, Linda and her family are spending 16 days navigating the high altitudes and rocky tracks of the Himalayan mountains before reaching the Everest camp.

Ahead of her challenge, Linda said: “I’m thrilled to be going on such an adventure in support of our charity, Spectrum People.

“Their work has supported almost 1,000 local people to access training, volunteering, social interaction and cultural activities in the past two years, and continues to have a real impact in Wakefield.

“Even a small donation will help to support volunteers and continue our projects, which can change the lives of people who have become isolated.”

Spectrum People run a number of initiatives to help vulnerable people, including a cafe service for people to meet up, a community allotment scheme and cycle maintenance workshops.

To learn more about Linda’s journey and make a donation through her campaign page, visit bit.ly/2oxuAFp or donate directly via JustGiving at bit.ly/SpectrumPeople.