Event to share memories

Older people living with dementia can share memories of their ‘sports days’ at a celebratory event.

The event, which will be held at Leeds Beckett University’s Headingley Campus on Wednesday, is being run in collaboration with the Sporting Memories Foundation and involves local individuals, care homes and groups who have worked with the university in the last year on projects and research, along with staff and student volunteers.

It aims to bring people together to reminisce about their sports days and to take part in fun indoor and outdoor sports and activities. People can also look at old photos and memorabilia, share memories and visit a free tuck shop.

Claire Surr, professor of Dementia Studies and organiser, said: “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the local people who have worked with us over the last year and to bring staff and students from the university together with local older people.

“Events like this also demonstrate how people with dementia and other conditions can be helped to live positive and active lives through encouraging enjoyable participation in social groups with sports, physical activity and reminiscence at the heart of them. There is growing evidence of the benefits of exercise, physical activity and social participation for living well in later life.”

The Sporting Memories Foundation charity supports older people across the UK living with dementia, depression and loneliness by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport.

People can drop into one of two sessions at The Acre Room in the James Graham Building from 10.30am to 12.30pm or from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.