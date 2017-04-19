Eternal flame will provide a sign of peace in Leeds community

A new symbol of togetherness is set to be unveiled in the heart of an east Leeds community.

Garforth’s Diamond Jubilee Garden will be home to England’s first permanent public World Peace Flame, it was announced today.

World Peace Flame monuments already exist in countries including Wales, Belgium and Australia.

The original World Peace Flame was lit in 1999 and is still burning in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Garforth’s version will burn 24/7 in a miner’s lamp – reflecting the area’s proud pit heritage – housed in a glass case.

A ceremony marking its lighting will take place at Garforth Miners’ Welfare Hall next Friday, April 28.

Doors will open at 3pm, with the flame being lit at around 3.30pm before it is walked the short distance to the jubilee garden.

Support and funding for the project has come from Garforth in Bloom, Garforth and District Lions Club and local councillors Mark Dobson and Sarah Field.

A store of small candles will be kept topped up at the monument so that visitors can take their own peace flame home with them.

Garforth in Bloom chair Fiona Murray told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The presence of the World Peace Flame in this beautiful garden will give people an ideal opportunity to reflect upon the importance of peace for the whole world.

“We also want it to have an educational role, with schoolchildren, Scouts, Brownies, Guides and so on paying visits to the flame.”

New peace flames are traditionally lit from existing flames connected, albeit sometimes by a chain of many different lightings, back to the original flame.