Yorkshire weather: Temperatures could reach the high teens

April is finally here and we can finally think about evenings in the garden and heading to the seaside.

Temperatures are set to continue to rise over the next few days with Yorkshire enjoying highs of 17C.

There may be the odd shower on Monday evening and gardeners are warned of the risk of overnight frosts.

Here is the full Met Office forecast for the county:

This Evening and Tonight:

Cloud continuing to melt away through the evening, leaving a dry night with plenty of clear spells. Some isolated mist or fog patches may form in light winds, with a chance of a ground frost, especially in rural areas. Minimum temperature 2C.

Monday:

Early mist or fog lifting to give a bright day with sunny spells. Cloud thickening later along with a freshening breeze and perhaps a few spots of rain by dusk. Maximum temperature 17C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Lingering rain clearing early Tuesday morning followed by a period of drier, brighter weather with some spells of sunshine through to Thursday. Breezy at times.