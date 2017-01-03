Police issue warning to Yorkshire drivers as temperatures to plummet again

Temperatures in Yorkshire are set to plummet with more ice expected to make things difficult for commuters.

Today has been relatively mild across most of Yorkshire while the south coast has seen freezing conditions.

That is set to change tomorrow as temperatures drop from around 7C today to lows of -1C on Wednesday. Wintry showers could also sweep along the coast.

Humberside Police is urging drivers to consider the weather conditions outside, and tweeted: "If you had to de-ice your car this morning, the chances are the roads are also icy. Please take care and #drivetotheconditions."

The force added: "Frosty windscreens on your vehicle means the roads might also be frosty, icy or slippery."

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire:

Tonight: Cloud will thicken with occasional light rain, then becoming clearer and chillier later. An isolated shower is possible near coasts. Winds will veer northwest, becoming occasionally strong on coasts. Minimum temperature 3C.

Wednesday: It will be a cold day with often sunny skies. A few sleety showers are expected near coasts with brisk winds. A sharp frost will form overnight. Maximum temperature 6C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Early frost will clear Thursday morning, then dry and often sunny. Becoming cloudier with rain overnight. Further rain on Friday. Generally cloudy on Saturday with limited brightness and occasional rain.