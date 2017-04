St Aidan’s wildlife centre between Leeds and Castleford has been officially opened. It is a 400-hectare nature park and has been 16 years in the making. Pictured from left are Coun Jack Dunn; Jim Wardill, reserves manager Northern England; and RSPB’s Sally Granger.

