Another scorcher for Yorkshire - but how long will it last?

Beaches and parks have been busy as people head out to enjoy the spring sunshine.

Summertime highs are expected on Sunday as Yorkshire enjoys the hottest day of the year so far.

A top temperature of 23C is forecast for our county before it becomes breezier later today.

There is a north-west, south-east split on Sunday across the UK, as conditions cool for Scotland and Northern Ireland, before other parts see a dramatic 10-degree drop on Monday.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said: "From Monday onwards it's really all-change.

"The rain and cloud across the far north west is associated with a cold front.

"That will be making its way to the south east during Sunday night and introducing a much colder feel as we head into the start of the new working week.

"Temperatures in some places, for example, could be a solid 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were on Sunday."

The Met Office's full forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

A chilly start in rural parts with any early mist soon dispersing. Otherwise a very warm and mostly sunny day. Turning breezier with cloud amounts starting to increase from the northwest during the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 23C.

Tonight:

Breezy and clouding over during the evening with some light rain possible in places. Mainly dry and turning chilly after midnight with clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 4C.

Monday:

Much cooler than Sunday. Sunny spells through the day but cloud amounts will increase for the afternoon with scattered showers developing. Maximum temperature 13C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday: rather cloudy and breezy but mainly dry. Outbreaks of rain overnight. Wednesday: windy with sunny spells and showers. Similar on Thursday but with lighter winds. Temperatures closer to average.

Yorkshire is set for a warm weekend with Sunday predicted to be the hottest day of the year so far.

