Another scorcher for Yorkshire - but how long will it last?

Summertime highs are expected on Sunday as Yorkshire enjoys the hottest day of the year so far.

A top temperature of 23C is forecast for our county before it becomes breezier later today.

There is a north-west, south-east split on Sunday across the UK, as conditions cool for Scotland and Northern Ireland, before other parts see a dramatic 10-degree drop on Monday.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said: "From Monday onwards it's really all-change.

"The rain and cloud across the far north west is associated with a cold front.

"That will be making its way to the south east during Sunday night and introducing a much colder feel as we head into the start of the new working week.

"Temperatures in some places, for example, could be a solid 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were on Sunday."

The Met Office's full forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

A chilly start in rural parts with any early mist soon dispersing. Otherwise a very warm and mostly sunny day. Turning breezier with cloud amounts starting to increase from the northwest during the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 23C.

Tonight:

Breezy and clouding over during the evening with some light rain possible in places. Mainly dry and turning chilly after midnight with clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 4C.

Monday:

Much cooler than Sunday. Sunny spells through the day but cloud amounts will increase for the afternoon with scattered showers developing. Maximum temperature 13C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday: rather cloudy and breezy but mainly dry. Outbreaks of rain overnight. Wednesday: windy with sunny spells and showers. Similar on Thursday but with lighter winds. Temperatures closer to average.