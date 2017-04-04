Environment Agency officials to visit site of tyre fire in Leeds

Officers from the Environment Agency are due to visit the site of a fire which sent plumes of black smoke into the sky above south Leeds.

The blaze, which involved a number of large tyres, broke out on land near industrial units on Garnet Road in Beeston shortly before 5pm on Monday.

Black smoke billowing from the site on Monday afternoon.

Slip roads on the nearby M621 were temporarily closed, while the smoke also caused problems with visibility in Garnet Road between the junctions for Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency told the YEP: “Two officers are scheduled to visit the site tomorrow and assess the situation.”

The agency’s responsibilities include regulating major industry and waste, and it has the power to bring prosecutions.

Meanwhile, fire investigators are continuing work to establish how the blaze began.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire Service said that the cause was still under investigation.

