Enjoy a Leeds Easter egg-stravaganza

It is here - the next universal holiday which allows us (well most of us) to enjoy a few days off work, spend time with friends and family and relax for the first time since Christmas.

And, there is no better place for a little time out than Leeds - where there is something for everyone looking to make the most of the Easter break.

So here is a round-up of some of the events lined up for the next few days.

If you are starting the day with a little family time visit Home Farm at Temple Newsam to see how the new arrivals of lambs, piglets and baby chicks are getting on and take part in family friendly activities such as story-telling, making Easter bonnets, egg decorating and a cuddly lamb hunt.

Abbey House Museum and Lotherton Hall has Alice in Wonderland inspired events and on Sunday at the historic Thwaites Mill there is a traditional Easter Fete from 11am-4pm which will be held on Thwaite island.

The Royal Armouries is also throwing down the gauntlet this weekend with the clamour and clash of a live action tournament.

From today until Monday watch six highly experienced knights battle for the coveted Sword of Honour and the prestigious Queen’s Jubilee Trophy in the Easter Tournament.

Budget gym chain, Xercise4Less, is currently running the Xercise4Kids initiative at the Kirkstall Road gym, offering free classes to children between three and five in a bid to tackle childhood obesity and to get parents more active with their children over the school holidays.

All that is bound to work up an appetite and the city’s food and drink suppliers have an egg-stravaganza of deals.

Byron Burger is hiding a herd of mini cows near its Lands Lane restaurant between today and Monday and if you find one claim a free burger. kids meal or salad.

Celeb chef, Gino D’Acampo, at his ‘My Restaurant’ chain, has launched a Bambini menu where youngsters can pick their own dishes, such as roast cod and broccoli or slow roasted beef as well as pizza and pasta.

And, as the days draw to a close this bank holiday weekend, the city nights spring into action and there is plenty going on to take advantage of if you don’t have to get up for work on Monday morning.

The Brandon Street Night Market returns for the Easter weekend at Canal Mills from 5pm with street food, craft beers, live art and music.

New to the bar this year are Magic Rock and Camden Town Brewery who will be lining up alongside favourites such as Ilkley Brewery, Flying Dog and Beavertown.

Tiger Tiger is also getting into the Easter spirit, with a prize giveaway to win a giant Easter egg, bottle of Absolut, a table and free entry for 10 people.

Continuing the cocktails and chocolate combination is Revolution Bar which has come up with a super sweet treat at the Call Lane and Electric Press branches.

And the ultimate in decadent is the champagne and chocolate pairing at Epernay.

Moet and Chandon experts have carried out extensive research (note to self: find out how to get this job) into which chocolate works with which champagne. Savour paired chocolate flavours of yuzu, raspberry and mint with the Les Flutes Magiques flight.