Search

England manager’s surprise for Leeds youngsters

SURPRISE: Gareth Southgate turned up to coach eight and nine-year-olds in Woodlesford. PIC: PA
SURPRISE: Gareth Southgate turned up to coach eight and nine-year-olds in Woodlesford. PIC: PA
0
Have your say

England manager Gareth Southgate swapped coaching the country’s top footballers with meeting potential future stars as he surprised youngsters in Leeds.

Children from Oulton Primary School were left amazed when he joined the coaching team of their FA Lidl Skills session at the West Riding County Football Association’s pitch. The event encouraged children to keep up a healthy, active lifestyle over the school holidays.

.

We’re all part of ‘Team Leeds’