England cricketer drops into Leeds suburb for a game of tennis

England cricketer Alex Hales, left, poses with tennis coach Charlie Swallow

An England cricketer visited a suburban Leeds sports club for a game of tennis this week.

Opening batsman Alex Hales enjoyed a hit at Chapel Allerton Tennis and Squash Club with coach Charlie Swallow on Monday morning.

The 28-year-old is in the area ahead of England's first one-day international against South Africa at Headingley, which takes place on Thursday.

He turned up at the club after a mutual friend put him in touch with Charlie.

Hales has tennis pedigree - his grandfather, Dennis Hales, was an accomplished player who took Australian legend Rod Laver to five sets during a Wimbledon qualifying match in the 1950s.

