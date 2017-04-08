Emergency services respond to crash on Stanningley Bypass in Leeds

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash between two cars on a major route in Leeds this afternoon.

Traffic backed up on the Stanningley By-Pass after a silver Renault Clio and a second vehicle collided just before midday, blocking the middle lane of one carriageway.

First Bus reported delays of up to 30 minutes to some of its services as congestion built up.

A police spokeswoman said paramedics had treated at least one person at the scene for minor injuries.

She said the road was fully reopened at around 1pm.