Emergency services called to aid of man in Leeds river during early hours

Emergency services were called to the canal in Leeds during the early hours after reports of a man in the water.

Firefighters from Leeds, Hunslet, Rothwell and Ossett were sent to the canal near Wellington Bridge Street along with specialist officers and paramedics.

Arriving shortly after 2.15am today, they found the man was actually in the River Aire and had made it to the bankside.

A fire service spokesman said the man was rescued by firefighters and left in the care of the ambulance service.