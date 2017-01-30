'Emergency' anti-Trump protest in Leeds tonight

Protesters are to hold a public demonstration against Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Leeds Stand Up to Racism and Leeds Momentum have organised the gathering at 5.30pm tonight (Monday) in Dortmund Square.

A statement on the event's Facebook page reads: 'As Donald Trump announces restrictions on Muslims and Theresa May holds his hand we are gathering to say #neveragain #noMuslimban. Standing up to their racism and Islamophobia is crucial - join us in Dortmund Square Monday to add our voices to the worldwide outrage at this disgusting racist ideology.'

The group are objecting to restrictions Trump has placed on citizens of several countries with a history of terrorism from entering the US, and to his upcoming state visit to the UK.

Organisers say all are welcome to attend the demonstration.