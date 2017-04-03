Elite self-defence expert’s class

An elite self-defence expert carried out a training session in Leeds on Saturday.

Professor Itay Gil paid a visit to Kirkstall’s Xercise4Less gym as part of his partnership with the Spartans Academy of Krav Maga.

Special forces instructor Itay Gil gives a demonstration of his skills at Xercise4Less at Kirkstall in Leeds. Picture by Scott Merrylees

Krav Maga is a combat and protection system used by Israeli defence forces. Chief instructor of the Leeds sessions, Gheorghe Husar, said: “Everyone should know how to defend themselves.

“It doesn’t matter what type of self-defence, it’s important to know how to handle yourself in case of something.”

Mr Gil is a former chief instructor and captain of the Israeli ‘Yamam’ special forces unit, which is responsible for counter-terror and hostage-rescue operations.

He featured in the BBC Two series Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week in 2015.

http://kravmaga-academy.co.uk/krav-maga-leeds/