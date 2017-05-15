Search

Elderly pedestrian injured in collision with car in Leeds

Police are investigating a collision where a woman in her 80s was injured.

A woman in her eighties suffered a a broken knee and ribs in a collision as she crossed the road in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision involving the pedestrian and a black Fiat Punto.

It happened at around 7.35am on Low Lane, Horsforth on Friday on the Leeds bound side of the carriageway.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 250 of Friday 12 May.

