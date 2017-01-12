Search

Elderly man rescued from car after crash in Leeds

Firefighters have cut a man free from car after a crashed in Leeds this morning.

Crews from Rothwell and Moortown were involved in rescuing the elderly man from the vehicle in Wensley Drive, Chapel Allerton, at 11.45am.

A fire service spokesman said: " An elderly male with a suspected neck injury was extricated by fire crews and taken to hospital by ambulance."

No other vehicles were reported to be involved.