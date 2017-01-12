Elderly man rescued from car after crash in Leeds

Firefighters have cut a man free from car after a crashed in Leeds this morning.
Crews from Rothwell and Moortown were involved in rescuing the elderly man from the vehicle in Wensley Drive, Chapel Allerton, at 11.45am.
A fire service spokesman said: " An elderly male with a suspected neck injury was extricated by fire crews and taken to hospital by ambulance."
No other vehicles were reported to be involved.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.