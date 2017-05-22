Elderly man injured in crash involving lorry, van and two cars

Two cars, a van and a lorry have been involved in a collision in South Kirkby.
Emergency services were called to Stockingate in the town just after 11.30am this morning.
A police spokeswoman said one man in his 80s, believed to have been trapped in one of the cars, has been hurt.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The road remains blocked and emergency services are still at the scene.
