Eight of the best speciality rum bars in Leeds

As much as we all might love to hop on a plane and head for the Caribbean, things aren’t always that straightforward.

But you can enjoy the next best thing and indulge in a taste of the exotic at one these great Leeds haunts, where rum is king of the menu.

Rum & Reason

As the name suggests, rum is the name of the game at this trendy bar and grill, where lovers of the spirit will be presented with an overwhelming amount of choice.

Specialising in rum-infused recipes, you can add a little kick to your meal here, and there are more than 40 premium rums to wash it all down with.

Visit: 59-61 New Briggate, LS2 8JD

Cabana

It may be best known for its delicious Brazilian street food, but this vibrant eatery also mixes up a range of colourful rum drinks which make it well worth stopping by.

Serving an array of Caipirinha cocktails (made using Velho Barreiro cachaça with lashings of lime and sugar) you can sample Brazil’s signature national tipple in a variety of fruity flavours,

or tuck into a pitcher if you’re in the party mood.

Visit: 4 Albion Street, LS1 5AT

Manahatta

Bringing some of the Big Apple’s greatest cocktails to the city, Manahatta has a variety of exciting, rum-infused delights to choose from. Indulge in a taste of the tropics with a glass of California Dreaming, made with Sailor Jerry Rum, pineapple, ginger, lime, sugar, chartreuse and basil, or enjoy the smooth, chocolate flavours of the Midnight Butterfly, made with Santa Teresa Claro rum, Koko Kanu, orange cordial, lime an chocolate.

Visit: 11 Merrion Street, LS1 6PG

Revolucion de Cuba

Capturing a party-like atmosphere akin to the drinking haunts of Havana, the lively spirit of Cuba is poured into every cocktail on the menu at this bar.

From fruity mojitos and icy caipirinhas, to their own signature blends, there’s something to suit every taste.

Try their entirely bonkers Mad Hatter blend, made with Bacardi Carta Oro and Carta Blanca

Rums for something sweet, with a kick.

Visit: 64-68 Call Lane, LS1 6DT

Turtle Bay

Just stepping inside this colourful, beach-style restaurant will make you feel like you’re dining miles away from home, and the tropical drinks menu will certainly put you in the carefree holiday mood.

Boasting a huge selection of rums sourced from across the Caribbean, there are a variety of fruity infusions to sip.

If you’re keen to explore new flavours, try their rum sharing board, featuring four rums and a choice of mixer.

Visit: 14 The Light, The Headrow, LS1 8TL

MOJO

This shabby-chic drinking den is renowned for its lively atmosphere, tasty food and impressive

cocktail menu.

Among their many concoctions, you’ll find a lengthy selection of rum-based drinks to try, including the classic pina colada, Long Island ice tea and zesty mojitos.

Visit: 18 Merrion Street, LS1 6PQ

Viva Cuba

Along with an extensive tapas menu inspired by the flavours of Spain, Cuba and South America, you’ll find a wealth of tempting rum cocktails to accompany your meal.

Try the refreshing Cuban Heat or Cuba Libra, made with Havana Club Rum, or opt for a simple, but delicious frozen daiquiri, made with strawberries, raspberries or bananas.

Visit: 342 Kirkstall Road, LS4 2DS

The Pit

Offering a wealth of exotic concoctions, The Pit isn’t short of a rum cocktail or two.

For those with a sweet tooth, try the Toffee Colada, made with Koko Kanu, Disaronno liqueur, toffee syrup, fresh lime and pineapple.

Or, if you like a bit of fire and spice,