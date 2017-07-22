Eee by gum! Yorkshire rugby fans' 'haka' goes viral

A Wetherby rugby fan and his friends have taken New Zealand by storm by performing a unique Yorkshire take on the famous haka.

Peter Drinnan, who is a vice-president of Leodiensians RUFC in north Leeds, travelled to the country to follow the British and Irish Lions on tour this summer with several other past and present Leos players.

The group caused a stir when they were spotted in Auckland giving a rendition of the 'aka' while wearing flat caps - with the traditional Maori chants replaced by Yorkshire phrases.

Lyrics include 'where's me whippet?' and 'how much?!'

Footage of around 20 men, including Peter, who is managing director of Harrogate-based KJA Financial, has since been posted online, where it has racked up over a million views on Youtube.

The friends were drinking in New Zealand's largest city ahead of the final Test at Eden Park, which ended in a draw, thus tying the series.

Peter, who is also a member of Sandmoor Golf Club in Alwoodley, assured onlookers that the performance was respectful, and says that it was well-received by local residents.

After the video was shot, a Maori street warden approached the pals and faced them to perform his own haka, a gesture which Peter says was 'fantastic to see'.

The travelling party included Lions supporters from all over Leeds and North Yorkshire, and they tried to perform the 'aka' in each bar they visited.

The All Blacks themselves perform a haka before every Test match, and base their challenge on the traditional Maori war ritual.