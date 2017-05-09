Why exam-taking youngsters are pledged £205 average in gifts for good grades

Parents are preparing to dig deep into their pockets as exam season gets under way, with an average of £205 in gifts up for grabs if their child achieves good grades.

A survey of parents across the UK whose children are sitting exams this year found more than three-quarters (78%) have promised rewards to encourage their children to do well.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of parents will vary what's on offer depending on the grades their child manages to achieve.

The research suggests A-grade students could typically be in line for around £300 - around £100 higher than the average amount parents plan to shell out.

The average of £205 per child that parents plan to spend is slightly down on a typical figure of £239 when similar research was carried out last year, according to the findings from VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Cash is the most popular financial reward promised, with more than half (55%) of parents planning to hand over money, this year's survey found.

Over one third (35%) of parents plan to treat their child with a lavish meal out, while 14% are planning days out such as trips to the seaside or a theme park.

Some are also planning to make bigger purchases, with nearly nine in 10 (9%) planning on giving their child a laptop or computer, which could be useful for any university studies.

One in 20 (5%) parents will treat their child to a holiday to celebrate their exams, while one in 50 (2%) will contribute to the cost of a car.

Anita Naik, consumer editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk said: "Exams undoubtedly place an enormous amount of pressure on children, so it's interesting to see how many parents feel they need to offer extra encouragement to help their children achieve the grades they need."

Nearly 1,200 parents with children taking exams during 2017 took part in the survey.