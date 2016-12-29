Tributes flood in for popular Leeds teacher who died after crash

THE FAMILY of a popular teacher who died 10 days after being involved in a crash while cycling have spoken of their heartache.

Ian Winterburn, who taught at Garforth Academy, was yesterday described as an “honest and genuinely caring friend to all who knew him”.

The 58-year-old Leeds man died on December 22 from injuries he had received during an earlier crash on the A6120 Ring Road in Halton.

In a statement, his family said: “Ian was the kindest and loveliest dad, husband and grandad anyone could have and an honest and genuinely caring friend to all who knew him.

“Our feeling of loss and sadness is indescribable.”

A number of YEP readers also left tributes of their own on our Facebook page.

Amy Monaghan said: “I left Garforth Academy six years ago but he was such a lovely teacher. Very sad news. RIP Ian.”

Lucia Rosa Perdios said: “Such a lovely kind teacher who helped my daughter through her GCSEs. He always spoke fondly of his own daughters at parents evening. My heart breaks for his loved ones.”

Shelby Huggan said: “Absolutely loved having him as a teacher for four years. He was a credit to Garforth Academy. RIP Mr Winterburn – you will most definitely be missed.”

Mr Winterburn had been cycling on his bike at 7.30am on December 12 when he was involved in a collision with a car at the junction with Whitkirk Lane, near Colton roundabout.

Police said the driver of the Skoda, a 51-year-old woman from Leeds, had been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.