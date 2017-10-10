The organisations which could take over Wakefield City Academy Trust’s schools

The academy chains which could take over schools currently run by a crisis-hit education trust have been named.

Talks have been held to find new leadership for 21 schools after Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) made a shock announcement that it would cease running them just days into the new term.

A list of potential new sponsors for the schools, which include Wakefield City, Hemsworth and Normanton Freeston academies, has been released by the Department for Education (DfE).

The department is seeking people’s views on the list of potential new sponsors ahead of final decisions being made. WCAT will eventually be disbanded once the new organisations officially take over.

A DfE spokesman said: “We have provisionally identified preferred new trusts for each of the 21 academies in the Wakefield City Academies Trust.

“Our priority has been to identify new trusts and to minimise uncertainty for schools and pupils.

“There is now an opportunity for interested parties to submit views to the department before final decisions are taken.”

Concerns have been raised about the financial management of WCAT and on Trickett, the Hemsworth MP, asked the National Audit Office to carry out an investigation.

Calls were also made for the WCAT academies to be returned to local authority control.

The DfE said people could submit their views by e-mailing academies.rebrokerage@education.gov.uk

The spokesman added: “All information provided to the department will be given full consideration before final decisions are taken.

“Once final decisions have been taken, the academies will remain part of WCAT until they are transferred to a new trust, supported by the Regional Schools Commissioner.

“Once all academies have been re-brokered the trust’s funding agreement will be terminated and WCAT will dissolve.”