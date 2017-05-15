Revealed: The £75m ‘centrepiece of Leeds’ cultural landscape’

PLans have been submitted to build a new high-tech £75m creative arts building that will be a “centrepiece for the cultural landscape of Leeds” as the city shapes its bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2023.

Leeds Beckett University hopes the 10-storey civic centre landmark will house cutting-edge facilities so students can develop their skills in a wide range of creative fields including fashion, performing arts, film and music.

Andrew Fryer, dean of film, music and performing arts at Leeds Beckett University.

If the state-of-the-art building is approved, it will become the new home for the university’s School of Film, Music and Performing Arts, which includes the renowned Northern Film School, and will have a programme of events staged by students throughout the year.

Located opposite the Civic Hall, and on the corner of Portland Way and Calverley Street, the centre would become “a gateway” to the planned Leeds Innovation District.

Andrew Fryer, dean of film, music and performing arts at Leeds Beckett, said: “It will be a new centrepiece for the cultural landscape of Leeds, which is growing all the time, particularly in the run-up to the European City of Culture in 2023.

“This building will be the hub for collaboration between all areas of the school, our students, staff and the city. It will be the gateway to the planned Leeds Innovation District. There will be a cafe and social spaces for students that the public will be able to access during events.”

This building will be the hub for collaboration between all areas of the school, our students, staff and the city. Andrew Fryer, dean of film, music and performing arts at Leeds Beckett

The development has been five years in the planning and if the project is given the go-ahead, it is hoped work will start in September, with the building expected to open in 2020.

Professor Paul Smith, deputy vice chancellor, said: “Submitting for planning approval for our creative arts building is a significant step in our plan to enhance our teaching and research facilities with 21st century accommodation for the Northern Film School, performing arts, music technology and fashion.”