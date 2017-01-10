Primary pupils in graduation joy

More than 100 children from five schools have graduated from Leeds Children’s University after taking part in 4000 hours of learning activities outside of the classroom.

Pupils, aged 7 to 14, from Parklands, Sacred Heart, Carr Manor, St. Philip’s Catholic Primary and Nursery and New Bewerley Community School donned caps and gowns for a ceremony at Leeds Trinity University where they were each were awarded certificates.

100 young people graduate from Leeds Children's University during a ceremony at Leeds Trinity University. Pictured is Lama Soliman, 10, from Carr Manor Primary School . 10 January 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The programme, launched in 2014, provides learning experiences outside normal school hours such as cooking and sport and works with destinations such as Leeds Museums and Galleries, Harewood House, Royal Armouries, Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre.

Frances Shelley, 10, from Sacred Heart Primary in Kirkstall delivered a vote of thanks at the ceremony, adding: “Learning outside school might seem boring but it’s not. I’ve loved every minute.

“I also ran against Stuart Andrew MP in a mock-election. He suggested we made school days longer and had no school holidays – he didn’t win.”