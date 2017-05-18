Nursery’s joy at being rated ‘good’ once more

The owner of a Leeds day nursery that went from being rated good, inadequate and good again by Ofsted in the space of six months says she is delighted it has been restored back to its “rightful place”.

In November the education watchdog said Active Kids Nursery, based at the Moorfield Road Estate in Yeadon, was ‘inadequate’ after it found children were not properly supervised and systems for making sure staff were suitable for their roles were not up to standard.

However, its latest inspection has seen the nursery given back its good rating, with inspectors praising the “warm, friendly and safe environment” created by staff, as well as the efforts made by management to make improvements since the last visit.

Owner Karen McPhee said: “We are very proud of our nursery and the positive impact we are having on children’s futures, and are delighted that Ofsted have restored us back to our rightful place with our good rating.

“We have never felt inadequate and the vast majority of our parents agreed and have given us tremendous support throughout the last six months.

“All our problems were down to recruitment, which is something all nurseries are struggling with.”

The report said: “Following a period of change, the provider and the manager are now developing a strong, committed staff team. Staff are motivated and dedicated in their work with the children and their families.”

Inspectors also praised the broad range of “exciting outdoor play opportunities”.