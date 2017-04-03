Leeds schools face ‘£37m cuts’

Schools across Leeds are facing budget cuts of almost £37m, with up to 991 teachers facing the axe, according to education unions.

The proposed new national funding formula, being introduced from 2018/19, is expected to mean 10,000 schools will gain more funds in order to close the gap between different geographical areas.

But teachers’ unions’ analysis, based on information for almost 20,000 schools published as part of the national funding formula consultation, indicates 99 per cent of schools will in fact face cuts in funding – with schools in Leeds facing an average reduction of £420 per pupil.

The cuts, which have been labelled “indefensible” by a Leeds MP, will include more than £500,000 being slashed from Prince Henry’s Grammar School, in Otley, and more

than £430,000 being cut from the budget at Leeds City Academy, in Woodhouse.

Meanwhile Blenheim Primary School, also in Woodhouse, will lose the equivalent of £638 per pupil, according to the figures.

The Department for Education says funding is at record levels and the unions’ figures are “fundamentally misleading”.