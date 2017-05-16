Do you know the YEP 2017 classroom star?

THE Yorkshire Evening Post is today launching a search for the teachers and classroom assistants who are the stars of Leeds’ schools.

As the school year draws to a close, we want you to nominate this year’s most inspiring teachers and staff.

Tell us who you think has made a massive difference to you or your child’s life or gone the extra mile to contribute to a school.

And as a special thank you we have a £500 gift card for the White Rose Shopping Centre for the person we feel should be named the winner.

Tell us in no more than 150 words why you think your or your child’s teacher or classroom assistant is so special. Alternatively you may work at a school and want to enter someone who has gone above and beyond.

Steven Foster, general manager of White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’ve been growing alongside families of Leeds for 20 years now, so we know how important classroom and nursery staff are to each child. The inspiration and support they provide is invaluable, and that’s why we’re so happy to have this opportunity to say ‘thank you’.

“At the end of the school term we see children heading into our stores and restaurants to pick up tokens of appreciation or a White Rose gift card for their favourite teachers, so we’re excited to be joining in the gift-giving.”

Last year’s winner was classroom assistant Margaret Carney, from Templenewsam Halton Primary.

She was nominated by Emma Yoward for helping her 10-year-old son Joshua.

Describing her as an ‘angel’, she said Joshua had thrived and become a confident, bright and happy child. Mrs Carney even learnt Braille to help him.

All entries must be received by June 19 and should be emailed to hannah.start@jpress.co.uk. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Entries by children under 18 must include parental consent.