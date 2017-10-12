6 out of 10 Leeds students get Maths and English Grade C

six in ten students in Leeds achieved the equivalent of a Grade C in two key GCSEs, new figures show.

Statistics released by the Department for Education show 59.8 per cent of students achieved at least a new grade 4 in their English and Maths GCSEs this year.

Just 39 per cent got the new grade 5, equivalent to a low B/ high C, or above in the two key subject areas, compared to 42 per cent nationally.

Of the 15 local authorities in Yorkshire and Humber, Leeds was ranked in the middle. The best performer was North Yorkshire where over 70 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 in English and Maths, while Hull was at the the bottom with just 49.1 per cent of students making the grade.

Nationally around one in eight sixth-formers scored at least a hat-trick of top grades in their A-levels this year. Boys outperformed their female classmates in terms of the highest marks, according to the DfT.

But in general, girls’ exam entries scored a higher average point score.

Meanwhile fewer teenagers are taking a key set of academic GCSEs as many turn their backs on languages.

The statistics show a drop in the proportion of students being entered for the English Baccalaureate (EBacc), a group of GCSEs that includes English, maths, science, humanities (history or geography) and foreign languages.

In addition, fewer youngsters are scoring the equivalent of at least a C grade in this combination of courses.

A DfE spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed that so many pupils are missing out on studying languages.

“We know that employers value language skills, and as we move into a post-Brexit economy those skills are going to become ever more important.”