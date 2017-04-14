Easter monument lit up by starry night sky

The cross on Otley Chevin, photographed here against the backdrop of a beautiful starry night sky, has become a familiar landmark on the local skyline at Easter.

Each year the striking two-tonne wooden monument takes pride of place at Surprise View, the highest point on the Chevin.

Offering spectacular panoramic views, the raising of the cross has been an annual tradition in the town since 1968. The brainchild of the Otley Council of Christian Churches, the idea was to have a very visible symbol of Easter and one which would be a focal point for the most important event in the religious calendar.

Up to 50 volunteers are responsible for hauling the cross into place on the weekend closest to Ash Wednesday. In previous years when there has been a shortage of helpers it has required a little superhuman strength.