EASTER FUN OUT AND ABOUT

Abbey House Museum, to Sunday April 16:

Creative crafts and activities for the family will be inspired by Alice in Wonderland, with everything from murder mystery to flamingo croquet.

In the second week of the holidays it’s all about eggs, with family challenges and silly science and there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Temple Newsam to Monday April 17:

A host of cute newborn animals will be the stars of the show as popular Leeds-based Home Farm, at Temple Newsam hosts its special Springtime Babies Easter Celebration event this Easter.

Visitors will be able to see how the new arrivals ranging from lambs and piglets to baby chicks are settling into their new environment and take part in a variety of fun, family-friendly activities.

From Good Friday to Easter Monday, farm goers will have the chance to make their own Easter bonnets and top hats and listen to storytelling each day from 1- 3pm in the Joiners Shop.

On Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, there is also an opportunity to join tours at 11am and 2.30pm to find out how bible stories are told in the many paintings of the house.

National Coal Mining Museum, to April 23:

Storytelling and craft sessions based on the secretive dragon, Wakefield Wyrm, will feature at the National Coal Mining Museum during the Easter break.

Over the Easter weekend (April 14-17), visitors can see a specially commissioned piece of promenade theatre, inspired by the lives of the Bevin Boys who served in the coalmines during WWII.

On April 22, the family-friendly Yorkshire Geology Day puts the focus on rocks and fossils.

And for bargain hunters there is a Fox and Moon Vintage Antique Fair (April 23).

Leeds Industrial Museum:

Visitors can learn about the important role of fire and rescue services.

The starring role will be taken by the museum’s Victorian fire engine, which can be used by visitors to spark their imagination as they are inspired to make their own fire engines.

Other fun includes dressing as a firefighter and seeing fire services objects from the collection.

Lotherton Hall, to April 23:

The Edwardian house, near Aberford, is going hopping mad for Alice in Wonderland this Easter.

Until Sunday April 23, 10am-4pm, there will be a varied programme of activities including daily springtime crafts, outdoor games and a Mad Hatter’s trail to explore the house and gardens.

Visitors will be able to play hopping games with the Easter Bunny, meet the Mad Hatter and friends, see live hatching displays in the bird garden and make a spring planter or basket.

St John’s shopping centre, Leeds, Wednesday April 12:

Youngsters are in for a day of Easter fun at St Johns shopping centre, 11am-3pm.

There will be two stilt-walking bunnies hopping around the Centre handing out chocolate treats throughout the day and comedy duo Pete and Ged Moss will be doing a star turn.

The two hapless gardeners, along with their musical wheelbarrow, will entertain shoppers with songs, jokes a plenty and dancing.

Royal Armouries, Leeds, April 14-17:

This Easter the Royal Armouries’ tiltyard will resound to the clamour and clash of a live action competitive tournament, as leading international knights battle for the coveted Sword of Honour and the prestigious Queen’s Jubilee Trophy. Tickets are available at www.armouries.org.uk

Play Expo Leeds Easter Sunday:

An all-day gaming celebration will take place at Leeds United Football Club on Easter Sunday.

Modern classics, retro gaming, arcade and pinball classics, and much more will feature in what is one of the UK’s premier gaming events.

Organisers Play Expo say it will be an incredible day out for enthusiasts and casual gamers with a virtual reality zone and Minecraft area some of the highlights.

Thwaite Mills Watermill, Stourton, Easter Sunday:

The first ever Thwaite Fete will take place on Easter Sunday, 11am-4pm, when organisers say there will be fun and games for all. An Easter bonnet competition and the chance to meet the Easter Bunny will feature.

Vistor will also be able to enjoy free boat rides on the canal as well as traditional fairground games and activities including hook a duck, splat the rat, sack races, face-painting.

Retro fans can also watch a Lindy hop dance demonstration and a vintage pop-up tearoom, candyfloss stand and ice-cream tricycle.

Tickets for Thwaite Fete are free with an entry ticket to the museum. Museum entry costs £3.80, for adults £8 for families, £1.90 for children and is free for under-fives free.

Oxygen Freejumping, Leeds, to Easter Sunday:

Trampoline park Oxygen Freejumping is to host an action-packed programme of activities during the Easter break, from an egg treasure hunt, egg games, bunny hop competitions and dodgeball battles and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Pre-booking is recommended.

Leeds Rhinos, Easter Monday:

Leeds Rhinos welcome Widnes Vikings to Headingley Carnegie on Easter Monday as they look to avenge last season’s narrow loss to Denis Betts side at home.

Rainbow Factory Easter Monday:

Families can celebrate Easter with bonnet-making, an egg-hunt, plus a mini show and interactive storytelling - all with a generous sprinkling of magic from the team behind the Mini Make-Believers sessions at the Rainbow Factory in Farsley on Easter Monday, 10am-2pm.