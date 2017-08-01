E-fit: Man strikes elderly woman across face during attempted robbery in Bradford

A would-be robber struck an elderly woman across the face but fled empty-handed after trying to steal her handbag in Bradford.

Detectives have today released an E-fit image of a man in connection with the attempted robbery after the offence happened on Thursday, July 27 at around 2.30pm on Park Road at the junction with Manchester Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The male suspect approached an elderly lady and attempted to take her handbag.

"He demanded money, threatened her and struck her across the face; before fleeing the scene without any items."

The culprit is described as a white man, aged between 40- and 50-years-old, around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and clean shaven. His hair was brown and medium length and he was wearing a thin grey cotton hooded top which was around his shoulders.

Anyone with any information about the offence is asked to contact Bradford CID via 101 quoting crime reference 1317034492 or alternatively to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.