Drunk caused £10,000 of damage in crowbar rampage at Leeds Sainsbury’s store after row with girlfriend

AN angry drunk caused £10,000 worth of damage by smashing every window of a Sainsbury’s store after having a row with his girlfriend.

A court heard David Reed used a crow bar to shatter nine windows at the store in Headingley, Leeds.

Reed, 50, then went across the road to a wooded area and went to sleep still holding the weapon before being arrested.

Leeds Crown Court heard Reed was involved in a drunken argument with his partner at 11pm on October 15 last year and decided to vent his frustration by causing the damage at his local store.

Staff were closing the premises at the time of the incident and were “terrified” as Reed shouted aggressively as he caused the damage.

Nicoleta Alistari, prosecuting, said: “He was arrested and made full admissions. He said ‘I was bang out of order but it was better than hurting someone’”.

Reed, of Farm Hill Crescent, Meanwood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The self-employed painter and decorator has 21 previous convictions.

He received a five-year prison sentence in 1995 for an offence of arson.

The court heard Reed was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis at the time of the incident.

His previous offending was also linked to drink and drug use.

A probation officer told the court Reed was the main breadwinner for his family and they would suffer if he was sent immediately to custody.

Reed was made the subject of a 12-month community order, during which he must take part in a 30-day programme designed to address his offending.

He was also told he must do 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge James Spencer, QC, told Reed: “If you fall out with your missus it does not give you the right to break £10,000 worth of windows.”