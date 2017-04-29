Drugs crackdown launched at West Park housing blocks

Police have issued a ban to deter drug users and drug dealers at two council housing blocks in north-west Leeds.

Under the terms of a three-month order, anyone in the common areas of Clayton Court and Clayton Grange, in Fillingfir Drive, West Park who is not a resident or invited guest can be arrested and prosecuted.

West Yorkshire Police said it had taken the action following complaints about groups congregating in and around the premises to use and sell drugs – primarily cannabis – while causing trouble and being abusive to residents.

Officers from Operation Leodis – a team funded by Leeds City Council to tackle mainly housing-related anti-social behaviour – secured the partial closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Specially trained police drugs dogs are also being regularly deployed at the site to deter those involved and reassure residents.

The same drugs sweeps are also being carried out at Queenswood Heights and Queenswood Court, in Queenswood Drive, where residents have been having similar issues.

Chief Inspector Jackie Marsh, who heads neighbourhood policing in west Leeds, said: “This latest action is part of a zero tolerance approach that we are taking to tackle the drugs and anti-social behaviour issues that have been impacting on the lives of residents at both of these sites.

“The closure order at the Claytons is a very welcome additional tool which means that anyone who thinks they can get away with using the blocks as a place to hang out and take drugs will be liable to face arrest and prosecution.

“The order will give real support to the ongoing partnership work we have been doing there and we hope residents will see significant improvements.

“We will be continuing to mount regular patrols using specialist drugs dogs both in the buildings themselves and in the surrounding area.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that blights the lives of others, and this latest action should serve as a clear warning to those who refuse to listen to advice and persist in making peoples’ lives a misery.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in this area and take appropriate action to make sure these issues are not just displaced elsewhere.

“We hope this latest work will also encourage residents to report any incidents or pass on any information either to the police through 101 or to Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team on 0113 222 4402.”