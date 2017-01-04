Driver reversed into injured man as he tried to flee crash in Leeds

A Dangerous driver who ran over a man who tried to stop him leaving the scene of crash has been sent to prison.

Saqib Tariq, 26, was locked up for nine months over the incident which he caused after driving on the wrong side of the road.

Leeds Crown Court heard Tariq drove head-on into another vehicle on Roundhay Road around 10.30pm on February 27 last year.

Both cars were badly damaged in the collision but Tariq put his vehicle into reverse in a bid to drive away.

Kate Bisset, prosecuting, said the other driver got out and stood behind Tariq’s car to stop him leaving.

Tariq continued to reverse and caused injuries to the man’s leg. Witnesses called police and officers found the victim on the ground in the road. Tariq was still inside his car as his vehicle had stalled.

The victim was taken to hospital. He was badly bruised but did not suffer serious injuries.

Tariq was arrested and denied being responsible for the collision.

He told officers he was forced to swerve suddenly into the path of the oncoming vehicle after a pedestrian ran out in front of him.

Tariq, of Larkhill Walk, Gledhow, was found guilty of dangerous driving after a trial before magistrates. The case was committed to the Crown court for sentence.

Ishmael Uddin, mitigating, said Tariq had a young family who would suffer if he was sent immediately to custody.

Jailing Tariq, judge Sally Cahill, QC, said: “What aggravates this is that not only were you driving on the wrong side of the road when you collided with someone, but thereafter tried to get away and hit the driver of the other vehicle.”

Tariq was also banned from driving for 80 weeks.