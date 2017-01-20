Driver rammed police car during chase through Leeds

A man who rammed a police car in a stolen van before driving dangerously across Leeds has been jailed.

Dylan Armour, 25, of Coldcotes Crescent, Gipton, was at the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter van that had been stolen from a business in Beeston in April last year when policing signalled for him to stop in Roundhay Road, Harehills.

He reversed into the police car and then sped off.

Other police units followed him, with support from the West Yorkshire Police helicopter, as he drove at speed and through red lights along the A58.

He drove the wrong way along the A64 York Road and forced a police car to pull into a layby to avoid a collision.

The dangerous manner of his driving saw ground units call off the pursuit as he continued to drive the wrong way down the A64.

The helicopter continued to track the vehicle which was abandoned in Woodhouse Lane a short time later.

Armour was arrested in a nearby takeaway after the helicopter directed officers on the ground to his location.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences but was convicted after a trial at Leeds Crown Court and was jailed for 18 months for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was also banned from driving for three years.

Detective Inspector Neil Thompson, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Armour’s appalling behaviour at the wheel of a stolen vehicle clearly put members of the public and police officers at risk of serious injury or worse.

“He deliberately rammed a police car at the start of this incident and then showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users as he tried to get away over the next ten minutes.

“The court has recognised the seriousness of his actions and we hope it will serve as a reminder to others of the penalties they will face for offences like this.

“We also hope people will take some reassurance from seeing an offender like Armour brought to justice by a combination of roads policing, air support and a specialist crime team investigation.”