Driver put lives in danger in Leeds police chase

A DRIVER who put lives in danger when he mounted a pavement and drove on grass verges at high speed during a police chase has been sent to prison.

A court heard a cyclist was shocked as he came close to being fatally injured by Mahmoon Hussain during the pursuit.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hussain, 27, was seen driving too fast around a bend on Stonegate Road, Meanwood, at around 10pm on December 5 last year.

Police officers followed him but he sped off along Stainbeck Lane and then through a junction without stopping.

Stephen Welch, prosecuting, said Hussain narrowly missed a cyclist as he went around a bend. An officer estimated that the cyclist would have been fatally injured if the vehicle had skidded. Hussain then mounted the pavement and drove across grass verges to avoid parked cars.

He drove at 70mph in a residential area before stopping outside his home on Carr Manor Drive.

Hussain ran and hid in the garden but was arrested. Mr Storey said Hussain refused to comment in interview and became abusive and insulting towards officers. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Hussain has three previous convictions for dangerous driving and has served a a prison sentence for one of the offences.

Tom Storey, mitigating, said Hussain was a carer for his ill mother and worked for a takeaway firm.

He added: “His difficulty is keeping away from vehicles.” Mr Storey said Hussain’s partner was expecting a baby and his family would suffer if he was returned to custody. Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, jailed Hussain for 16 months. He said: “You have been to prison before but you have learned nothing from that.

“This was terribly bad driving.”