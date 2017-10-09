Drink driver eight times over limit 'highest ever seen' by West Yorkshire Police officer

Have your say

A man has been arrested after being found to be eight times over the legal drink drive limit during a roadside breathalyser test.

The man, aged 34, was pulled over after 'driving erratically' in West Lane, Baildon, Shipley, near Bradford.

His reading of 272 mg per 100ml of breath was 'the highest reading ever' in 12 years the officer has been working.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The drink drive limit is 35mg in England.

"This is the highest reading I've seen so far in 12 years. Thankfully this driver is now off your roads," said the force's Roads Policing Unit.