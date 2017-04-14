Search

Driffield man wins brand new sports car in Leeds casino live draw

Pictured winner Thomas Chippendale (right) with Scott Kincaid, head of gaming at Victoria gate Casino and head of Team Black.

A Driffield man won a brand new car in a live draw in Leeds last night.

Thomas Chippendale, 25, took home the keys to a Black BMW One Series Sport in a competition run by Victoria Gate Casino.

For the last three weeks, visitors to the city’s new £30m venue have been able to collect stamps as part of the casino’s Red or Black promotion with customers, retailers in Victoria and staff alike all choosing a team.

Last night, following the spin of a roulette wheel, Team Black won, with the roulette ball landing on 2 Black and Thomas’s name was drawn from the entries in that box.

A second chance at winning a new car will start again on Thursday, April 27, kicking off a super weekend of sport with highlights including both the Premier League trophy being at the casino and the Joshua vs Klitchsko fight.

