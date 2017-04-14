Driffield man wins brand new sports car in Leeds casino live draw

A Driffield man won a brand new car in a live draw in Leeds last night.

Thomas Chippendale, 25, took home the keys to a Black BMW One Series Sport in a competition run by Victoria Gate Casino.

For the last three weeks, visitors to the city’s new £30m venue have been able to collect stamps as part of the casino’s Red or Black promotion with customers, retailers in Victoria and staff alike all choosing a team.

Last night, following the spin of a roulette wheel, Team Black won, with the roulette ball landing on 2 Black and Thomas’s name was drawn from the entries in that box.

A second chance at winning a new car will start again on Thursday, April 27, kicking off a super weekend of sport with highlights including both the Premier League trophy being at the casino and the Joshua vs Klitchsko fight.