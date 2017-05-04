Dream job advertised at Harewood House

Fancy planning exhibitions and overseeing the historic collections at Harewood House?

The stately home near Leeds has advertised for a new head of collections and exhibitions.

The successful candidate will work closely with the estate's owners, the Earl and Countess of Harewood, to curate its priceless collection of historic artifacts and promote them to a wider audience.

According to an advert posted on the Harewood House Trust's website, the post holder will 'work closely with colleagues to grow trading and fundraising income from Collections and Exhibitions and develop strategic partnership and research partnerships. This role will be responsible for developing inspiring and exciting experiences for our visitors to engage with and encourage more people to explore and enjoy our cultural riches.'

They will manage a team of seven - including the senior housekeeper - and must have relevant experience as well an academic background in any of the areas covered by the collections.

To apply, visit http://harewood.org/about/join-us/jobs/